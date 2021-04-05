Coppel Valladolid employee is fired for “touching” a client

Valladolid, Yucatán, (April 05, 2021).- After a client denounced a Coppel worker in Valladolid for grabbing her buttock, the department store took care of this case and promised to fire the employee who carried out this indecent act. In addition, the aggrieved will receive a public apology.
Through social networks, the user Paloma Peraza Hoyos accused a worker of the aforementioned company of touching her buttock while she was inside the store. The event caused a stir on digital platforms.
Therefore, the manager of the department store in Valladolid, identified as José Kinil, met with the affected person to reach an agreement. As a result, the company promised to fire the employee involved in this event and to issue a public apology for what happened.
“Thanks to my previous publication, and for sharing it I was contacted by staff from the COPPEL VALLADOLID STORE and today I had a meeting with the manager JOSE KINIL, my colleagues from the ” CASA COLIBRI ” Cultural and Human Rights Center were with me at all times. “WE ARE NOT ALONE” If you suffer or suffered from harassment “DO NOT STAY SILENT” There are many people and I include myself who will support you !!! “, the woman wrote.
It is worth mentioning that, according to the State Penal Code, obscene touching without consent is considered a sexual abuse crime that is punishable by six to ten years in prison.
