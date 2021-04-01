Cold front will ‘cool down’ this Thursday afternoon in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 01, 2021).- This Thursday, the proximity of a cold front towards the Yucatan Peninsula will cause an increase in afternoon clouds with the probability of rains and intervals of squalls in the north and east of Yucatan.

Yesterday, March 31, the State Coordination for Civil Protection (Procivy) warned through a statement that remnants of the winter period will be felt in the State during the early morning and tomorrow of this Saturday, April 3 with the entry of cold front number 47, which that will lead to temperature drops, especially in the southern cone of the territory.

He added that this system will cause declines ranging between 18 and 19 degrees in the coastal area, from 15 to 18 degrees in part of the west, center, and east of the state, and from 13 to 15 degrees in the southern region, for which he recommended families to protect the elderly and children.

Cold front arrives this Thursday

He mentioned that starting this Thursday, April 1, a cold front system is expected to arrive in Yucatan that will cause light to moderate rains and cooling of temperatures, since the minimum expected from Thursday is 17 to 19 degrees on the coast and 15 to 17 degrees in the rest of the State.

For this reason, he suggested to the Yucatecan families to take precautions, especially in the municipalities of Tzucacab, Peto, Tekax, Oxkutzcab, Tixméhuac, and Chikindzonot, among others.

According to the forecasts of the Procivy Monitoring and Alerting Center, this icy mass will bring gusts of wind of 45 to 55 kilometers per hour in the coastal area and 35 to 45 kilometers in the rest of the territory, Alcocer Basto pointed out.

Finally, he recognized that these systems involve unexpected variations in the climate due to the presence of tropical maritime air, which results in maximum temperatures of up to 38 degrees, especially in the western and central areas of Yucatán.

