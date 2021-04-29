City Council implements new measures in Municipal Markets of Merida

The decision was made in order to favor the mobility of vendors and customers, and thereby boost the local economy.

Mèrida, Yuc., April 29, 2021, (SIPSE).- Due to the epidemiological yellow traffic light that was decreed for Yucatán since last Thursday, the Mérida City Council reported that there are new provisions in municipal markets as of today, in order to favor the mobility of vendors and customers, and thereby supporting the economy.

One of the main measures will be to remove the protection fences that for more than a year were placed at the entrances to the “Lucas de Gálvez” market to control the entry of people. That is, now everyone will enter as they want, as it happened before the pandemic.

In this regard, the sub-director of Markets of the Commune, Fernando Aguiar Sierra, mentioned that all these measures were determined in accordance with the Yellow traffic light, precisely, and therefore from today the schedule of the municipal markets is as follows: Sunday to Wednesday (hours without restriction) they will work from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., while from Thursday to Saturday (restricted hours) it will be from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

In the “San Benito” market, once again all the doors are open so that citizens can enter to make their purchases as they used to before the pandemic hit the state, which to date has claimed the lives of more than four thousand people in Yucatan.

The new measures also include the change of the whereabouts of the free transport service “Circuit Link” to 65-A street (in front of the City Museum). The previous stop was located on the curve of Calle 56, by the food area of ​​“San Benito”.

The Commune also authorized the placement of a maximum of 10 street vendors in the vicinity of the San Juan Park, located in the Historic Center.

In the case of the vendors of tianguis, Aguiar Sierra said that in the first stage, the resumption of activities of another 4 new sites is contemplated, which are added to the 14 that currently operate in different parts of the city and that reactivated activities in since last December, under strict sanitary protocols.

The tianguis that will resume activities now are those located in the Bojórquez, Juan Pablo II-Nora Quintana, Chuburná neighborhoods, and in the Del Parque neighborhood.

He also recalled that although the epidemiological traffic light is in “Amarillo”, infections by Covid-19 still continue, so it is necessary “not to lower your guard in terms of health care.”

To those who go to the markets to make their purchases, the use of masks and face masks, the application of antibacterial gel, and respect for a healthy distance are recommended. If possible, it is necessary to avoid that children or elderly people go to these supply centers.

