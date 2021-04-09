Citizens denounce more cases of privatized beaches in Cancun

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (April 09, 2021).- Just days after the complaint against the Mandala Beach Club and the demolition of a club that operated irregularly, more beaches in Cancun are being closed to prevent bathers from passing through, such as the case of San Miguelito beach, at kilometer 13.5 of the hotel zone.

Despite the fact that last year it was established by law that all beaches are public, the obstruction of access and free transit to the beaches of Cancun are constant on the part of hotels and irregular service providers.

This week a complaint against the Mandala Beach beach club was disseminated through social networks for the fence the club placed on its beach perimeter, in addition to the operations implemented by the State Attorney General’s Office to recover an invaded federal area.

However, other hotel complexes have followed the same practices. In the area known as San Miguelito, The Ritz-Carlton complex placed large flowerpots to prevent the traffic of visitors, mostly locals who cross through that area.

Part of the cordoned area is not in front of the hotel, but in the adjoining lots where there is no construction – just disused palapas.

Also to one side of the Oasis Guest House, a fence was placed to delimit its beachfront area, according to the images posted on local media.

The Law of National Assets establishes in its article 8 that all the inhabitants of the Mexican Republic can use the property of common use, without any restrictions other than those established by the laws and official administrative regulations:

“Access to the maritime beaches and the federal maritime terrestrial zone contiguous to them may not be inhibited, restricted, hindered or conditioned except in the cases established by the regulations.”

The Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office stated, through its spokesperson, that with the operations in Playa Gaviotas they seek to send a signal that there will be no impunity, so that hoteliers and third parties refrain from improper practices.

However, the complaints are constant. The one that has become recurrent is the access to El Faro beach, located in front of the Hyatt Ziva hotel, in Punta Cancun, as the staff denies access to visitors or forces them to walk through a dangerous and impassable rocky area.

Also, hotel lounge chairs often cover the entire coastline, taking up space for local visitors to accommodate their umbrellas or belongings.

The concession of the beaches for companies to profit from it also continues.

Concessions in December 2020 Municipality Business purposes Square meter Benito Juarez IQ CAPITAL SOCIEDAD DE CV Protection 1,087.37 Isla Mujeres Ana Rosa Oviedo Alvarado Protection Not specified Lazaro Cardenas WAYAK SAARI, SAS DE CV Not specified Not specified Solidaridad THE LIGHTHOUSE RESIDENCES Not specified Not specified

Source: Sipse

