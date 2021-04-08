Child abandoned at the US-Mexico border asks Border Patrol agent for help (VIDEO)

A video shows a child alone near the US-Mexico border asking a Border Patrol agent for help.

The video shows the boy crying and asking the agent, “Can you help me?”

He later says, “I was with a group of people and they dumped me and I don’t know where they are.”

“I’m afraid,” he says.

Watch the video here:

ABC13 Houston reported on Tuesday that a friend of the agent had shared the video on Facebook and that Customs and Border Protection had confirmed its authenticity.

CBP told ABC13 that the boy was 10 and from Nicaragua.

“Scenes like these are all too common, as smugglers continue to abandon children in desolate areas, with zero regard for their well-being,” a CBP spokesperson told ABC13.

CBP said the boy would be medically screened and put in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement.

More unaccompanied children have been arriving at the border since the Biden administration reversed some controversial Trump-era policies, including ones that separated families.

The administration has said that it doesn’t want to turn the children back to dangerous conditions or send them to someone in the US who has not been properly vetted, adding that this leads to crowded detention centers at the border.

