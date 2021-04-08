  • Beach Communities,
    • Chelem’s “El Precio de la Historia” The Price of History in Yucatan, a vibrant and unique place

    By on April 8, 2021
    One of the strangest places in Yucatan based on the Yucatecan Coast. Photo: (Top Yucatán)

    Progreso, Yucatán, (April 08, 2021).- One of the strangest places in Yucatan, ideal for lovers of vintage, retro and nostalgia for the past. A site where you can find musical instruments, paintings, decoration, amulets, items from old brands and much more.

    “This place called ” The Price of History in Tierra Maya ” has been on the beach for years, about 2 km from Chelem Puerto towards Chuburná Puerto, there I bought a NES with 18 games, a Pentax Spotmatic, a gameboy and many things cool for nostalgia junkies like me “, says photographer @danosaurio .

    The price of history in Yucatan, a strange place in Yucatan, TOP YUCATAN

    The owner of this place is a foreigner named Randy, he is very friendly and knows what he sells well. If one day you are out there, take a walk, even if you don’t take anything, it is still a good tour.

    The price of history in Yucatan, a strange place in Yucatan, TOP YUCATAN chelem

    This place has received a lot of comments from people who have visited this enigmatic antique store. They claim that the environment is vibrant, dark and to some extent uncomfortable, so users comment on theories about the objects that exist in this place the vibes they transmit.

    The price of history in the Mayan land, top yucatan, strange places in yucatan

    Without a doubt, this is a place that you have to visit when you plan a road trip with friends along the Yucatan coast.

    Source: Top Yucatán

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Alejandro

