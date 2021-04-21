CDMX congress will prohibit tattoos and aesthetic piercings on pets

If the opinion is approved by the plenary session of the local Congress, people may report this type of abuse to the Ministry of Health, SSC and the Animal Care Agency.
MEXICO CITY (April 21, 2021) (EXCELSIOR).- Performing tattoos on the skin of animals for aesthetic or ornamental purposes is prohibited in Mexico City after the Commission for the Preservation of the Environment, Climate Change, Ecological and Animal Protection of the local Congress approved an opinion.
In addition, the placement of earrings, piercings or piercings on animals is prohibited .
The opinion was presented by the president of the commission, Teresa Ramos, who explained that if the opinion is approved next Thursday in the plenary session of the Congress of Mexico City, “everyone may report to the Secretaries of Health, Public Safety, the Agency Animal Care, the Prosecutor’s Office or the municipalities, this type of animal abuse to be punished”.
The opinion was approved unanimously in the commission and arose as a result of an initiative of the local representative of Morena, Esperanza Villalobos.
This specifies that tattoos or rings that serve to identify an animal will be exempt from the prohibition, which must be placed, only through the supervision of a veterinarian.
Ramos explained that other cities such as New York have already reformed their laws to avoid tattoos and earrings in pets, since animals such as cats and dogs suffer physical pain with these procedures.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan approaches 4,000 deaths from coronavirus
Mèrida, Yucatàn (April 21, 2021) (REPORTEROS.
-
Real Estate boom in Valladolid as it consolidates as an important tourist destination
Interest in real estate to set.
-
On “Law Zaldívar”, PAN legislator asks AMLO to “read the Constitution”
Mexico City, April 21, 2021 (EL.
-
Mexican Army alerts for the use of explosive drones
MEXICO (April 21, 2021) (SIPSE).- The.
-
Pfizer’s first fake vaccines in Mexico
MEXICO (April 21, 2021) (SIPSE).- In.
-
First Cannabis Ride in Mérida took place on 4/20 2021
Mèrida, Yucatàn (April 21, 2021).- Dozens.
-
Morena’s candidate for governor of Zacatecas caught ‘groping’ his partner
MEXICO (April 21, 2021) (SIPSE).- At.
-
Man found dead inside his car in Merida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN., April 20, 2021 (SIPSE).-.
-
The new Mexican Electronic Passport
Mèrida, Yucatàn (April 21, 2021) (SIPSE).-.
-
Judge grants first provisional suspension against national mobile phone registry
It was the same judge who.
Leave a Comment