Carlos Caraveo Vázquez is ratified as head of the Tulum police

Tulum, Quintana Roo, (April 09, 2021).- Carlos Lázaro Caraveo Vázquez was confirmed as head of the Tulum Public Security and Traffic dispatch and in his first interview, he announced that the operations of the three levels of government will continue in the region.

He indicated that they will continue to work in coordination with the Sedena, Navy, National Guard, and the State Attorney General’s Office to consolidate the “Tulum Seguro” project.

Regarding the panorama that he observes from his new position, he declared that currently the security situation is calm, thanks to joint strategies “in order to be sure that both residents and tourists can walk free through the streets in peace.” .

He added that all areas in the municipality are being covered, where the operation of the Single Command is programmed, which includes pedestrian and mixed routes.

He pointed out that the “Sanitary Bubble” (Burbuja Sanitaria) plan is being carried out in the same way, which is deployed in the main access of the coastal area, where vehicles and pedestrians are randomly verified, the temperature is taken and tests to detect Covid-19 could be even carried out.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments