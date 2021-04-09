Carlos Caraveo Vázquez is ratified as head of the Tulum police

Tulum, Quintana Roo, (April 09, 2021).- Carlos Lázaro Caraveo Vázquez was confirmed as head of the Tulum Public Security and Traffic dispatch and in his first interview, he announced that the operations of the three levels of government will continue in the region.
He indicated that they will continue to work in coordination with the Sedena, Navy, National Guard, and the State Attorney General’s Office to consolidate the “Tulum Seguro” project.
Regarding the panorama that he observes from his new position, he declared that currently the security situation is calm, thanks to joint strategies “in order to be sure that both residents and tourists can walk free through the streets in peace.” .
He added that all areas in the municipality are being covered, where the operation of the Single Command is programmed, which includes pedestrian and mixed routes.
He pointed out that the “Sanitary Bubble” (Burbuja Sanitaria) plan is being carried out in the same way, which is deployed in the main access of the coastal area, where vehicles and pedestrians are randomly verified, the temperature is taken and tests to detect Covid-19 could be even carried out.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
INAH recover eight archaeological pieces that were intended to be sold on the Internet
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 9, 2021).- The National.
-
Yucatán and Quintana Roo lead the residential offer in the southeast
The city of Mérida, Yucatán, has had.
-
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, dies at 99
LONDON, ENGLAND (April 09, 2021).- Prince.
-
AMLO responds to protesting private doctors, “Wait for your turn”
México City, (April 09, 2021).- President.
-
Elements of the National Guard shoot 2 people during a persecution in Nuevo Laredo
The driver of a blue van.
-
Alert in the Caribbean! A volcano is about to erupt on the island of Saint Vincent
Authorities send cruise ship to evacuate.
-
Former NFL player commits suicide after killing five people in South Carolina
The victims of the shooting are.
-
These are the candidates running for Mérida mayor
At the start of the campaign.
-
Merida firefighters put out a fire in downtown Merida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (April 9, 2021).- At.
-
Subject is trapped in the middle of two narrow walls in Paseo de Montejo
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 09, 2021).- Yesterday.
Leave a Comment