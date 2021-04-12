Cancún forecasts hotel occupancy greater than 75% for the Summer

Cancún, Quintana Roo, (April 12, 2021).- Based on the successful Easter season in Cancun, which reached a hotel occupancy above 60%, exceeding the limit allowed by the epidemiological traffic light, they forecast a 75% for the summer.

To reach that 75% will depend on what happens in the coming weeks in “the health issue, because in Mexico we continue to receive thousands of tourists, but with the very clear and punctual message that we must continue to take care of ourselves,” the director commented. from the Cancun, Isla Mujeres and Puerto Morelos Hotel Association, Javier Aranda.

Aranda also said that hotels in Semana Santa had to increase their capacity by 20%, and clarified that the percentages that are projected do not reflect the real flow of visitors arriving at the destination, since it has been observed that reservations increase closer to the date of travel.

Aranda also pointed out that on the last day of Easter (Sunday) 53 thousand tourists were registered in the three destinations: Cancun, Isla Mujeres and Puerto Morelos. The official figures, in the total of the season, registered a hotel occupancy for Cancun of 61.1%, Isla Mujeres 56.6% and Puerto Morelos of 54.1%.

However, at Easter, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta exceeded the hotel occupancy in Cancun, as reported by the Federal Tourism Secretary (Sectur); Los Cabos being the most visited destination in Mexico in the last week of March, reaching 58.1% occupancy. For its part, Puerto Vallarta reached a hotel occupancy of 50.5%, while Cancun reached 49.8%.

However, Cancun registered the highest number of tourists during the last week of March, since the occupancy percentage (49.8%) corresponds to 19,222 occupied rooms, as it has the largest hotel offer in the country. Los Cabos offers only 11,620 rooms of which 58.1% were occupied.

Source: Reportur

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments