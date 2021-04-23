Campeche mugger drags a woman with a motorbike as she won’t let go her purse (VIDEO)

A woman was dragged about 10 meters by a subject who tried to steal her purse aboard a motorcycle, in the Bellavista neighborhood of San Francisco de Campeche last Tuesday, April 20th.
Campeche, Campeche, (April 23, 2021).- A video taken from a surveillance camera recorded the moment when the woman walks down the street, while a man on a motorbike passes by her. On the opposite side, close to the frame of the image, the assailant – a man in a brown shirt and shoes, light pants, face masks, and a gray helmet – stops to check a cell phone that he takes out and puts back in a bag that crosses his chest.
Immediately, the subject approaches the woman, blocking her path, to immediately try to pull the bag from her; however, after a brief struggle, he pulls away and by clinging to the strap of the bag, she is dragged a few meters, to the corner.
The “mugger” continues down the lonely street, without the loot and without stopping or turning to look at his victim, who gets up apparently unharmed.
#VideosLaJornada Una mujer fue arrastrada unos 10 metros por un sujeto que intentó robarle el bolso a bordo de una moto, en la colonia Bellavista de San Francisco de #Campeche. Durante la pandemia, se ha incrementado el robo a transeúntes.— La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) April 21, 2021
🗞️ Información: https://t.co/KAqnad9BWI pic.twitter.com/qGvvd6ek1P
According to police records, the pandemic has triggered unemployment in the state, which has increased a wave of robberies of passers-by by so-called motor mice, individuals who assault aboard their motorcycles.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
