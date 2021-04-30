Boxing champion Canelo Álvarez will open 100 gas stations across Mexico

MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2021 (SIPSE).- Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, the famous Mexican boxing champion declared that he plans to open up a number of gas stations to grow as a businessman.

“I have to retire someday, and thank God I receive between 4 and 5 million US dollars every three or four months, so I have decided to invest in my country.” “I am about to open between 90 and 100 gas stations here in Mexico that are going to be called ‘Canelo’, so when you go to fill up your gas tank, I want you to choose ‘Canelo’, that is my biggest challenge,” he said.

The boxer said that his next goal is to be recognized not only as an athlete, but also as a successfull businessman.

“I want to be a millionaire in business, that’s what I want to be, I did not go to college, I come from low social strata, but I like to learn, and I have too many things right now. I could retire right now and live the rest of my life quietly, but I love what I do, boxing is my life, and I will continue boxing as long as I can, “he added in an interview with Graham Bensinger.

Canelo pointed out that always, in business, you run a risk but you are ready to face it “I don’t like risking all the money, no, you have to be smart and not to put all your money at risk, but if you want to win, you have to take risks “.

“When you risk something it is because you want to win, you risk a lot to win a lot, but you don’t have to be stupid, you can win a lot of money quickly and you can lose it just as quickly, so you don’t have to be so stupid, you know what I mean, ” Canelo told Bensinger.

