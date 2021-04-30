Boxing champion Canelo Álvarez will open 100 gas stations across Mexico

MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2021 (SIPSE).- Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, the famous Mexican boxing champion declared that he plans to open up a number of gas stations to grow as a businessman.
“I have to retire someday, and thank God I receive between 4 and 5 million US dollars every three or four months, so I have decided to invest in my country.”
“I am about to open between 90 and 100 gas stations here in Mexico that are going to be called ‘Canelo’, so when you go to fill up your gas tank, I want you to choose ‘Canelo’, that is my biggest challenge,” he said.
The boxer said that his next goal is to be recognized not only as an athlete, but also as a successfull businessman.
“I want to be a millionaire in business, that’s what I want to be, I did not go to college, I come from low social strata, but I like to learn, and I have too many things right now. I could retire right now and live the rest of my life quietly, but I love what I do, boxing is my life, and I will continue boxing as long as I can, “he added in an interview with Graham Bensinger.
Canelo pointed out that always, in business, you run a risk but you are ready to face it “I don’t like risking all the money, no, you have to be smart and not to put all your money at risk, but if you want to win, you have to take risks “.
“When you risk something it is because you want to win, you risk a lot to win a lot, but you don’t have to be stupid, you can win a lot of money quickly and you can lose it just as quickly, so you don’t have to be so stupid, you know what I mean, ” Canelo told Bensinger.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
More than 930 thousand doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Mexico
Two shipments arrived in Mexico City.
-
Hugo Lopez-Gatell states that about 600 children have died from Covid-19 in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2021 (SIPSE).-.
-
Sanborns closes 12 stores after losing 196 million pesos in the first quarter of 2021
MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2021, (EL.
-
Eco-Friendly Homes, the latest Real Estate trend in Quintana Roo
Trying to be more environmentally aware.
-
Quintana Roo returns to orange at the epidemiological traffic light
Cancun, Q. R. (April 30, 2021).-.
-
Trouble sleeping? Sleep “like a baby” with a guava leaf tea
Mèrida, Yuc., April 30, 2021, (REPORTEROS.
-
Merida City Council celebrates Children’s Day with different activities
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (April 30, 2021).- Strengthening.
-
15-year-old Fatima G. Canul is reported missing in Mérida
Mèrida, Yuc., April 30, 2021, (SIPSE).-.
-
Today is Children’s Day in Mexico
Mèrida, Yucatàn, April 30, 2021, (METMEXICO).-.
-
Oscar 2021: why China “silenced” the victory of Beijing director Chloé Zhao
April 29, 2021, (BBC News World).-.
Leave a Comment