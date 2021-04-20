Public Security and military agents surrounded the area. It remains operational on Kukulcán Boulevard

Cancun, Quintana Roo (April 20, 2021).- This Monday, April 19th, public security, and military personnel mounted an operation for a bomb threat in the hotel zone of Cancun.

According to preliminary information, explosive material was found in a vehicle parked at the Chedraui Selecto supermarket.

The explosive material was found at near Caracol beach, at kilometer 9 of the Kukulcán Boulevard.

So far the security and military officers remain in the area. The exact type of explosive material has not been reported.

In social networks heavy traffic was also reported and around the wheel in the area.

At 10 pm, the military and police maintained the security operation.

Unofficially, it is said that the explosives detection trained dogs scored positive, and that the car has not yet been opened, but it is not confirmed information either.

We will continue to report as the events unfold and/or we have an official report.

Source: Novedades Quintana Roo (Sipse)

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments