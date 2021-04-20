Public Security and military agents surrounded the area. It remains operational on Kukulcán Boulevard
Cancun, Quintana Roo (April 20, 2021).- This Monday, April 19th, public security, and military personnel mounted an operation for a bomb threat in the hotel zone of Cancun.
According to preliminary information, explosive material was found in a vehicle parked at the Chedraui Selecto supermarket.
The explosive material was found at near Caracol beach, at kilometer 9 of the Kukulcán Boulevard.
So far the security and military officers remain in the area. The exact type of explosive material has not been reported.
In social networks heavy traffic was also reported and around the wheel in the area.
At 10 pm, the military and police maintained the security operation.
Unofficially, it is said that the explosives detection trained dogs scored positive, and that the car has not yet been opened, but it is not confirmed information either.
We will continue to report as the events unfold and/or we have an official report.
Source: Novedades Quintana Roo (Sipse)
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Vatican Secretary of State to ordain Monsignor Fermín Sosa in Izamal
Izamal, Yucatán (April 20, 2021).- The.
-
Pandemic does not affect housing demand in the Riviera Maya: AMPI
Quintana Roo (April 20, 2021).- “Despite.
-
What is the future of Cuba without a Castro on the presidential chair?
TJP.- Cuba marked the end of.
-
Merida restaurant bets on the gastronomic use of cannabis
Mèrida, Yucatàn (April 20, 2021).- Yucatán.
-
The identity of the woman found dead in Mérida park is still unknown
Mèrida, Yucatàn (April 20, 2021).- According.
-
Covid hits Children
The new variants of COVID-19 are.
-
López Obrador has an “undemocratic and authoritarian” vision
Forbes pointed out in an analysis.
-
López-Gatell declares that Covid is on the rise in 10 Mexican states
Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention.
-
Campeche started face-to-face classes
Campeche returns to face-to-face classes under.
-
The U.S. could boost ‘Do Not Travel’ advisories to 80% of world
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State.
Leave a Comment