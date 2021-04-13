Blackouts reported in several parts of Mérida.

The CFE denies there have been outages. However, neighbors from different neighborhoods in the city reported outages last afternoon and evening.



MÉRIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Last night several sections of Ciudad Caucel, including Los Almendros 1,2 and 3, Sol Caucel, Villas Caucel and Balcones Caucel, were without power for a couple of hours. CFE personnel arrived at the site and, after a while, managed to restore power.

The area residents are upset because this problem always happens in hot weather, and the CFE does not take The situation immediately went viral and commented that this was a problem in the Peninsula and that there are also failures in Campeche and Quintana Roo.

In Merida, failures were reported in other neighborhoods, such as: Salvador Alvarado Oriente, Fraccionamiento del Parque, Colonia Esperanza, fraccionamiento Cielo Alto, la Mercedes Barrera, Pacabtún, Emiliano Zapata Oriente, Polígono 108, Leandro Valle, Brisas, Los Reyes and Centro.

