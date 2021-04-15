Belize to lift curfew on Thursday, April 15th

The land border with Mexico will remain closed

BELIZE, (April 15, 2021).- With around 50 active positive cases in Belize and the vaccination of about 59 thousand people, the neighboring country will withdraw the curfew as of this Thursday, April 15th, which means the opening of casinos located in the free zone, but not the land border with Mexico, since its intention is to strengthen the internal market, informed the consul of Belize in Quintana Roo, Luis Montero Maldonado.

The government of Belize ordered since March 2020 the closure of land borders and areas, and last October the opening of flights were carried out with limited destinations and strict entry protocols. In this way, the neighboring country has been able to maintain a decreased number of Covid-19, which is why they announced as of April 12 the gradual return to face-to-face classes.

The consul of Belize in Quintana Roo, Luis Montero Maldonado, considered that this announcement represents an important advance for this country, and above all to monitor the behavior of infections with the opening and advance of vaccination, on which the opening will depend from the land border.

“Another thing that Belize will do is vaccinate all employees of the tourist area so that it becomes a safe place to visit; 59,000 vaccines have already been received here, teachers and the tourism sector will be vaccinated right now, ” said Montero Maldonado.

The consul recalled that the opening of docks and the arrival of cruise ships, as well as the land border, is still missing, although there is no date planned by the government, as they await the advance of vaccination and determination of the health sector.

Even when the opening of the land border of Belize looms closer, this country will bet on the entry of foreign currency in the activation of tourism and strengthening of its internal market, but not on the departure of people that represent losses and this affects the Chetumal’s economy, whose commerce depended in large percentage on the citizens of the neighboring country.

To date, only Belizean inhabitants are allowed to leave for two reasons: health and education.

“If the border is opened, it will only be for tourism to enter and leave; The exit of Belizeans will continue to be restricted for a time, because Belize wants foreign exchange earnings and not foreign exchange outflow, for its economic recovery, ” said the consul.

