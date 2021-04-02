BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND: SILHOUETTES

“To be truly iconic, you need to be able to be recognized in a silhouette.”

Slash from Guns and Roses

“We pack the physical outline of the creature we see with all the ideas we have already formed about him, and in the complete picture of him we compose in our minds those ideas have certainly the principal place.” Marcel Proust

“Birders can learn to recognize birds by their silhouettes. I give you silent silhouettes, some iconic.”

Cherie Pittillo

Magnificent Frigatebird, Sisal, Yucatan

American Flamingo, Santa Clara,Yucatan

Red-winged Blackbird, San Crisanto,Yucatan

Female Northern Pintail

Snail Kite, Bacalar, Quintana Roo, Yucatan

Brown Pelican, South Padre Island, Texas

Laughing Gull

Black-necked Stilt, LaBelle, Florida

Reddish Egret, Santa Clara

Royal Tern

Roseate Spoonbill

Flamingos, gulls, terns, stilts, Las Colorados, Yucatan

Jabiru Stork nest, Brazil

SILHOUETTE SPECIES:

Wood Stork, Mycteria americana, Cigüeña Americana o Galletán

Magnificent Frigatebird, Fregata magnificens, Fragata Tijereta (Spanish), Chimay (Mayan)

American Flamingo, Phoenicopterus ruber, Flamenco Americano (Spanish), Mekoh (Mayan)

Red-winged Blackbird, Agelaius phoeniceus, Tordo Sargento (Spanish), Chuleeb (Mayan)

Northern Pintail, Anas acuta, Pato Golondrino (Spanish), Sak tseem (Mayan)

Snail Kite, Rostrhamus sociabilis, Gavilán Caracolero (Spanish)

Brown Pelican, Pelicanus occidentalis, Pelicano Café (Spanish), P’onto’ (Mayan)

Laughing Gull, Leucophaeus atricilla, Gaviota Reidora (Spanish)

Black-necked Stilt, Himantopus mexicanus, Monjita Americana (Spanish), Ook Che’e (Mayan)

Reddish Egret, Egreta rufescens, Garza Rojiza (Spanish), Chak bok (Mayan)

Royal Tern, Thalasseus maximus, Charrán Real (Spanish)

Roseate Spoonbill, Platalea ajaja, Espátula Rosada (Spanish)

Jabiru, Jabiru mycteria, Cigüeña Jabirú (Spanish)

Cherie Pittillo, “nature inspired,” photographer and author, explores nature everywhere she goes. She’s identified 56 bird species in her Merida, Yucatan backyard view. Her monthly column features anecdotes about birding in Merida, Yucatan and also wildlife beyond the Yucatan.

