    • BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND: SILHOUETTES

    By on April 2, 2021
    Wood Stork bird-watching at sunset, Xcambo area

    “To be truly iconic, you need to be able to be recognized in a silhouette.”

    Slash from Guns and Roses

    “We pack the physical outline of the creature we see with all the ideas we have already formed about him, and in the complete picture of him we compose in our minds those ideas have certainly the principal place.” Marcel Proust

    “Birders can learn to recognize birds by their silhouettes. I give you silent silhouettes, some iconic.”

    Cherie Pittillo

    Magnificent Frigatebird, Sisal, Yucatan
    American Flamingo, Santa Clara,Yucatan
    Red-winged Blackbird, San Crisanto,Yucatan
    Female Northern Pintail
    Snail Kite, Bacalar, Quintana Roo, Yucatan
    Brown Pelican, South Padre Island, Texas
    Laughing Gull
    Black-necked Stilt, LaBelle, Florida
    Reddish Egret, Santa Clara
    Royal Tern
    Roseate Spoonbill
    Flamingos, gulls, terns, stilts, Las Colorados, Yucatan
    Jabiru Stork nest, Brazil

    SILHOUETTE SPECIES:

    Wood Stork, Mycteria americana, Cigüeña Americana o Galletán

    Magnificent Frigatebird, Fregata magnificens, Fragata Tijereta (Spanish), Chimay (Mayan)

    American Flamingo, Phoenicopterus ruber, Flamenco Americano (Spanish), Mekoh (Mayan)

    Red-winged Blackbird, Agelaius phoeniceus, Tordo Sargento (Spanish), Chuleeb (Mayan)

    Northern Pintail, Anas acuta, Pato Golondrino (Spanish), Sak tseem (Mayan)

    Snail Kite, Rostrhamus sociabilis, Gavilán Caracolero (Spanish)

    Brown Pelican, Pelicanus occidentalis, Pelicano Café (Spanish), P’onto’ (Mayan)

    Laughing Gull, Leucophaeus atricilla, Gaviota Reidora (Spanish)

    Black-necked Stilt, Himantopus mexicanus, Monjita Americana (Spanish), Ook Che’e (Mayan)

    Reddish Egret, Egreta rufescens, Garza Rojiza (Spanish), Chak bok (Mayan)

    Royal Tern, Thalasseus maximus, Charrán Real (Spanish)

    Roseate Spoonbill, Platalea ajaja, Espátula Rosada (Spanish)

    Jabiru, Jabiru mycteria, Cigüeña Jabirú (Spanish)

    DON’T BE IN THE DARK ABOUT NATURE; GO OUTDOORS AND EXPLORE HER MYSTERIES

    DISCLAIMER: REFERENCES DO NOT ALWAYS AGREE ON INFORMATION:

    Sal a Pajarear Yucatán, Birds & Reserves of the Yucatan Peninsula, A Guide to Birds of Mexico and Northern Central America

    https://www.wisesayings.com/silhouette-quotes/

    Cherie Pittillo, “nature inspired,” photographer and author, explores nature everywhere she goes. She’s identified 56 bird species in her Merida, Yucatan backyard view. Her monthly column features anecdotes about birding in Merida, Yucatan and also wildlife beyond the Yucatan.

    Contact: all4birdies@gmail.com  All rights reserved, ©Cherie Pittillo



    Alejandro

