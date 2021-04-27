Authorities shut down another clandestine party in Tulum

Tulum, Q. R., (April 27, 2021).- “During the first hours of this Monday, April 26, a clandestine party had to be shut down by local authorities in Tulum. A total of 15 of these parties have been closed down this year”, reported Alfonso Bastos Flores, in charge of the Cofepris in Tulum.

Inspectors from the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), the notifiers-executors of the Department of Inspection and Collection of the City Council, and Sefiplan carried out an inspection operation at the Bak restaurant located at kilometer 8.5 of the Tulum-Boca Paila highway.

During the inspection, the person in charge of the establishment did not provide the corresponding documentation proving its legal operation and its current alcohol permit, for this reason, they proceeded to order the closure and placed the stamps.

Bastos Flores declared that so far this year, more than 80 closures have been registered in Tulum, including businesses -such as hotels, restaurants, and bars- along with the 15 clandestine parties in different parts of the municipal geography.

The interviewee pointed out that another relevant data is the suspensions of those who do not comply with the allowed capacity of people and the healthy distance provisions.

He mentioned that they are carrying out five inspections a day, including businesses, hotels, restaurants, bars, and private properties.

To conclude, Bastos Flores pointed out that together with the three orders of government they will continue to carry out actions to sanction all events that are a risk of contagion from Covid-19.

Source: La Jornada Maya

