Art of Oaxaca will shine in the ninth edition of the International Reading Fair of Yucatán

Oaxaca de Juárez, (April 15, 2021).– Artists and creators from the Benito Juárez Autonomous University of Oaxaca (UABJO), will participate in the 2021 Yucatán International Reading Fair (FILEY), the most important literary event of the entity and one of the most relevant cultural events in the southeast of the country, announced Enrique Martín Briceño, FILEY director.

The event, organized by the Autonomous University of Yucatán, will be held this year in its ninth edition, virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will include more than 200 children’s literary, artistic, and academic activities, meetings, editorial presentations, concerts and “all the activities that we are used to in face-to-face fairs”, assured Martín Briceño.

In this ninth edition, which will be held from April 23 to May 2, the Republic of Argentina and the Universidad Veracruzana will be invited, while the UABJO will participate in face-to-face activities, practically the only ones of this type, with the presence of the works of the masters Shinzaburo Takeda (1935) and Rolando Rojas (1970) in the Museum of the City of Mérida.

Takeda is a Japanese painter who has lived in the state for 44 years, while Rojas was born on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec; both will participate in the exhibitions VI National Biennial of Graphics Shinzaburo Takeda and The Empire of the Look, by Rojas.

Enrique Martín, director of the FILEY, also added that the gallery owner Alilí López Ortiz and the art critic Jorge Pech Casanova will curate, museum and set up the exhibitions. Both shows will open on April 25.

In addition, Takeda will give life to the Infinite mural of quetzals in the world of deer at the State Center for Humanistic Training, Research and Diffusion of Yucatán, in Izamal, where he will use the acrylic technique and will teach a workshop on woodcut in relief, aimed at engravers. and Mayan painters. In turn, the UABJO will present two videos on the work of Takeda and Rojas.

The Yucatan Reading Fair will have a budget of 3.5 million pesos and with the slogan “Reading brings us closer”, this meeting will have an offer of at least 50 publishers.

