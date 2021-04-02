AMLO’s son criticized for spending thousands of dollars on Aspen, Colorado snow skiing vacation

Carolyn Adams, wife of José Ramón López Beltrán, shared photographs in that tourist destination in the United States, which can be seen on social networks.

Images of José Ramón López Beltrán , son of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, circulate on social media in the Rocky Mountains of Aspen, Colorado.

According to the photographs, shared in the private account of Carolyn Adams, López Beltrán’s wife, her family is in that tourist site in the United States during the Easterholidays.

Adams’s Instagram account is private, so not everyone in the public can see his vacation pictures. Given this, network users have shared the photos with criticism of the president.

Some of the reviews focused on the money that would have been spent for the Aspen vacation. “Love and money cannot be hidden in T4 (sic). Long live Republican Austerity!” Said one user. Other signs have to do with the fact that the world is in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic.

The user wrote : Love and money cannot be hidden in T4. Long Live Republican Austerity! Photo: (Instagram @carolyn 121212)

José Ramón is the eldest son of the three that López Obrador had with his first wife, Rocío Beltrán. Andrés Manuel and Gonzalo, are also children of the first marriage.

Winter is the best season to visit this Colorado city, although it is the most expensive of the year, due to the weather and snow, which makes it attractive to go skiing.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments