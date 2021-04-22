AMLO’s administration removes private competition against PEMEX

Mexico’s lower house of Congress on Wednesday, April 21, approved a reform to the country’s hydrocarbon law that removes one of the linchpins to promote private competition against state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos.
The lower house voted 301 in favor, 147 against and two abstentions to approve the proposal, which eliminates a transitory provision to stimulate competition introduced in 2014 when the market was opened to private companies. The bill will now go to the senate, where a much wider proposal to increase government controls over Mexico’s fuel market is also being discussed.
The legislation is the latest effort to strengthen Pemex, as Mexico’s national oil company is known, a long-sought goal of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. His administration is pushing to unwind a reform by his predecessor that opened up the energy sector to private participation and ended the state’s monopoly in oil production and refining.
The new bill, which was just introduced this week by a ruling party lawmaker, removes an article from the nation’s oil law that compels regulator CRE to issue so-called asymmetric regulations to privilege private companies in sales of fuels from Pemex refineries. The rule initially sought to limit Pemex’s market power but lawmakers now argue that private companies had already increased their share and such limitation was no longer needed.
Jonathan Terluk, an analyst at political risk firm Empra in Mexico City, said the latest bill was another measure aimed at squeezing out the competition against Pemex.
“Conditions for private sector operators could become much more complicated, and Pemex could perhaps undercut the competition,” he said.
Lopez Obrador’s Morena party, which controls congress together with allies, is pressing to pass nationalist legislation before key midterm elections in early June. The Senate is expected to vote as early as Thursday on a much wider bill to increase government controls over the fuel market after its approval by the lower house last week.
Source: El Financiero
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The United States has no interest in extending “Sembrando Vida” to Central America
Reforestation and climate change programs such.
-
Morena’s candidate arrested for shooting waiters in a restaurant in CDMX
When he was arrested, Aldo Sánchez.
-
Maya Train suspension divides Indigenous community in Xpujil, Campeche
Like many of the villages in.
-
Tekax: 38 families affected by the rains
Procivy staff immediately moved to the.
-
Restaurant catches fire in Plaza Altabrisa
Merida, Yucatàn, (April 22, 2021).- An.
-
Back to classes in Campeche, with lack of educational personnel
Campeche, Camp., April 22, 2021, (MILENIO).-.
-
In Mèxico, nine minors disappear every day: REDIM
At the national level, Quintana Roo.
-
Representative of Morena accused of abusing a minor is released for having jurisdiction
Authorities indicated that if it is.
-
Mérida US Consulate delivers support material and equipment
The Consulate delivers support material and.
-
India breaks record, 314 thousand new cases in one day
India has reported more than 300,000.
Leave a Comment