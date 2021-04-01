AMLO will be vaccinated next week, says “he doesn’t want to say where”

The President explained that his doctors recommended getting the first dose of the vaccine in the coming days.
México, City, (March 31, 2021).- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that next week he will be vaccinated against the coronavirus covid-19, “his doctors recommended that he should apply the dose”, he reported during his morning press conference.
On Monday, the President said that the doctors who treated him when he caught the coronavirus recommended that “he wait for the vaccine” because he had enough antibodies, but it has been a while.
López Obrador said that he would not notify the media when the dose would be applied since he did not want the event to become a show. “I’m just going to go where it belongs and I’m going to get vaccinated,” said the President at the National Palace.
According to the National Vaccination Plan and the Mexico City government scheme, López Obrador should be vaccinated on April 1, because he is 67 years old and lives in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, where the immunization of older adults began this week.
Previously, the president had indicated that he was going to wait for the recommendation of his doctors to receive the vaccine, after he tested positive for covid-19 in January, for which he had generated antibodies.
Source: Milienio
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Vaccination of older adults begins in Mérida on April 6th
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 02, 2021).- From.
-
AMLO’s son criticized for spending thousands of dollars on Aspen, Colorado snow skiing vacation
Carolyn Adams, wife of José Ramón.
-
The body of a woman who disappeared four months ago in Timucuy, Yucatán was found
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 02, 2021).- After.
-
Archaeological zones of Campeche will be open to the public during the Easter Holidays
Photo: (Yucatán a la mano) Campeche,.
-
Wedding Tourism is gaining strength in Campeche
Campeche, Camp., (April 02, 2021).- Wedding.
-
Quintana Roo tax on foreigners took effect April 1st
The tax took effect this Thursday,.
-
The Mérida Centenario Zoo reopens with the arrival of 140 thousand visitors
The Mérida Centenario Zoo is back.
-
Roundabouts on Paseo Montejo with a new road design.
The Justo Sierra monument’s roundabout, the.
-
“Fatal accident due to human error” – Xenses by Grupo Xcaret.
QUINTANA ROO Mexico (Grupo Xcaret) –.
-
Mauricio Vila and Renan Barrera inaugurate Vehicular Overpass in Merida
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 01, 2021).- Governor.
Leave a Comment