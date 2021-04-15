AMLO will be vaccinated against covid-19 on national TV during his “mañanera” on April 20

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 15, 2021).- Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of México, announced that next Tuesday, April 20, a public sector nurse will apply the first dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine during the “mañanera” to generate confidence in the population.
“I had thought not to get the vaccine here in the ” mañanera “, but I do it for the elderly who have their doubts and who can be convinced that the vaccine does protect us. There is a lot of ” misinformation and competition ”, for all this I will be vaccinated on the morning press conference on April 20th”, he explained.
He added that this vaccine will continue to be applied and that “it will be here (at the morning conference) so that we do not have any concerns, we are pending, if it were a risk here we would say so and suspend the application of the vaccine.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
