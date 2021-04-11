AMLO refuses to vaccinate private doctors

Andrés Manuel López Obrador told private doctors and dentists to wait to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

MEXICO CITY (Agencies) – In his conference at the National Palace, AMLO spoke about private doctors’ demand. “I understand the demand of the private sector doctors, we do not throw it in the trash bin, but we already have a strategy that will help us all, says AMLO about the vaccination against Covid-19.” The President pointed out that there is no preference for anyone.

“President, then, is the opening of a vaccination process for medical-private personnel ruled out?” he was asked.

-No, no, because if I tell you ‘it is ruled out that will be the headline of tomorrow’s Reforma,” he answered.

-But then they will have to wait?” he was questioned.

“Let them wait for us until it’s our turn,” he said.

“So is it ruled out?”

– “No, it is your interpretation, put it this way, I explain that it goes little by little,” commented the President.

Yesterday, private doctors and dentists demonstrated in the Zócalo to demand that they be immunized against the coronavirus since they are also the first line in the fight against Covid-19, which they have been fighting for a year.

“We dentists work daily with saliva. Don’t ignore us”, “private doctors and dentists ignored in the pandemic with a high risk of contagion,” are some of the phrases that the doctors put on their banners and placards with which they are demonstrating outside the National Palace where AMLO answered them today.

“We are also at risk of being infected by Covid, and we are not contemplated at this moment in the Vaccination Plan. People who are infected also pass through us, and therefore we are at risk.

“We demand to be attended by the President to establish a route so that we can access the vaccines. We do not want to continue to be relegated,” commented one of the demonstrating doctors.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







