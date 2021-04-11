American tourist suffers second degree burns on her face from a flamed drink in Cancun (VIDEO)

The Cancun Civil Protection Directorate will inspect the restaurant bar “Las de Guanatos” in the Cancun bullring after the accident in which a tourist suffered second-degree burns on her face from a flaming drink.
According to the authority, their action protocols will be verified, especially since they serve drinks of this style since there is no report of the 911 emergency number.
“We have to verify if it is true that they did not provide aid, because they have an action protocol for these cases and they should have acted and called 911”.
If it is found that the due protocol was not followed, the establishment will be sanctioned with a fine that can reach up to 300 UMA (26 thousand 886 pesos) and could also be closed.
“It depends on how the staff reacted. If it was in accordance with their protocol, they will be fined because at the end of the day it is an accident and there will be a fine, but if they did not act as they have to act according to protocol,.
Local authorities will have to analyze whether a closure is appropriate “.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO refuses to vaccinate private doctors
Andrés Manuel López Obrador told private.
-
More than two thousand people who died from Covid-19 in the state of Yucatan had high blood pressure
More than two thousand people who.
-
Hottest day of the year registered in Merida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (Saturday, April 10, 2021).-.
-
Mexico surpasses 209,000 deaths from Covid-19.
On Saturday, Mexico reached a total.
-
‘Explosive’ volcanic eruption rocks Caribbean island St. Vincent
HAVANA, CUBA (Reuters) -La Soufriere volcano.
-
Repairs on Merida’s “Paso Deprimido” about to begin.
Interim Mayor Alejandro Ruz Castro assures.
-
Extreme heat for the Yucatan Peninsula today.
MÉRIDA Yucatan (CONAGUA) – Yesterday, Saturday, the highest.
-
New case of police brutality in Tulum (Video)
TULUM.- A new video of police brutality is circulating on.
-
Jorge Luis Lavalle Maury is the first detainee due to Emilio Lozoya’s complaint
Marco Antonio Fuerte Tapia, Control judge.
-
Julián Zacarías kicks off political campaign for the reelection in Progreso
Progreso, Yucatán, April 9, 2021. Early.
Leave a Comment