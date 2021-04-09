All members of the missing family found alive and well in Acatic, Jalisco

Enrique Alfaro announced the news after 5 in the morning through his Twitter account that all 5 family members are safe and sound.

Jalisco, (April 09, 2021).- This Friday, April 9th, the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, reported after 05:00 a.m. hours that the missing family was found alive and well.

The governor wrote on his Twitter account that “yesterday they located the one and a half year-old girl, today they find her mother, father, aunt and nine-year-old cousin,” a fact that he claims occurred at 02:30 a.m. this Friday.

They were released in the community of La Laja, in the municipality of Zapotlanejo and they all are in good health, reported the state attorney, Gerardo Octavio Solís Gomez.

Investigations continue

In the presence of the relatives of the disappeared family, the authorities thanked the different agencies that were involved and supported the location.

“We are going to leave the family to recover at this time. We will be reporting on the detained police officers. We have pending hearings to hold,” said Gerardo Octavio Solís Gomez, Jalisco state prosecutor.

“The family, upon being released, asked for the support of one of the operators to use his cell phone and get in touch with their families,” he said.

There are no additional detainees to those already in custody.

It should be remembered that just yesterday the Jalisco State Personnel Search Commission reported that the minor Julia Isabella Villaseñor Romo, a member of the family who disappeared in Jalisco, had been located in good health on Thursday morning in the municipality of La Barca.

“Once located, the minor was protected by the Police of this municipality and handed over to her grandfather, who, accompanied by the staff of the local Search Commission, made the corresponding recognition,” said the agency.

However, the Jalisco president wrote in a thread on Twitter that “after days of searching without rest in different municipalities of the state and a strong deployment of security” the mother, the father, the aunt, and “the little minor, who had a disappearance complaint, today they are safe and sound.

In the same way, he thanked the police corporations and the Jalisco Prosecutor, Gerardo Octavio Solís, his work team, and the Sedena, among others, for a “successful operation of the Government of Jalisco coordinated with the Federal Government”, which resulted in the finding alive of the five people who were missing, after returning home after a vacation in Mexico City.

It is still expected that the State Prosecutor’s Office will provide more information and details of the operation carried out in coordination with state and federal forces, as well as reports on the family’s health status.

What we know about the disappeared family in Jalisco

Jimena Romo Jiménez, 24 years old; her husband Julio Alberto Villaseñor Cabrera, 35; their daughter Julia Isabella, a year and a half; Virginia Villaseñor Cabrera, Julio’s sister, and her son, Iker, 9, are members of the family that have already been located.

They were all traveling in a white 2019 Mazda pickup on the Tepatitlán-Guadalajara highway, near Acatic, a municipality in Jalisco that belongs to the Altos Sur Region.

Julio Alberto, 35, worked in a hospital in Guadalajara, where all the family members lived, while Jimena and Virginia were entrepreneurs and mothers of the missing children, for whom an Amber alert was activated.

Both Julio and Jimena continuously shared family moments on social networks, such as the christening of their young daughter or their trips to the beach.



A man shot, the key to finding the missing family in Jalisco

A man shot to death on March 19 in Zapopan could have essential information to find the whereabouts of the missing family in Acatic, Jalisco.

The state prosecutor, Gerardo Octavio Solís Gómez, explained in recent days that this is the main line of investigation to find the whereabouts of Jimena Romo Jiménez, her husband Julio Alberto Villaseñor Cabrera, the daughter of both Julia Isabella, Virginia Villaseñor Cabrera, Julio’s sister, and her son, Iker.

However, the injuries suffered by this subject had prevented the investigating agents from conducting an in-depth interview and obtaining more data that would help the more than 200 elements that are looking for the family in the Los Altos de Jalisco region, to be able to find his whereabouts.

Source: El Universal

