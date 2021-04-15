A woman is robbed outside the bank in Mérida’s Plaza Fiesta

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 15, 2021).- On Wednesday, April 14th, a woman was assaulted at a Plaza Fiesta bank branch with the old “flat tire” trick and and they stripped her of more than 100,000 pesos (5,000 USD).
The events were recorded after a woman left the Plaza Fiesta’s HSBC bank branch, and at one point when getting into her car a couple approached her and said her tire was flat.
When the lady got out to check her car, the couple took the opportunity to seize her purse where she had the money she had withdrawn from the bank, and then they fled the scene.
The 64-year-old woman, upon realizing the incident, gave notice to the SSP authorities who arrived quickly and implemented a search operation throughout the area.
So far, no arrests related to this incident have been reported.
Source: Estamos aquí
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
