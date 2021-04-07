7 police officers arrested for the kidnapping of family in Acatic, Jalisco

The police officers were linked for the crimes of forced disappearance.

Acatic, Jalisco, (April 12, 2021).- The agent of the Public Ministry of the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Disappeared Persons (FEPD) obtained the connection to the process for the crimes of forced disappearance of persons and aggravated disappearance of persons against seven police officers from the municipality of Acatic, Jalisco, detained for the disappearance of a family who was returning to Jalisco from Mexico City.

Iván “N”, Héctor “N”, Araceli “N”, José de Jesús “N”, Jorge Armando “N”, José de Jesús “N” and Julio César “N” were arrested on April 4 for his probable participation in the disappearance of five members of a family that was returning from vacations.

The complaint of the disappearance was presented on March 25, after the relatives lost contact with them, for which a search operation was immediately deployed.

Through a statement it was reported that after obtaining information that the vehicle in which the family was traveling was located for the last time in the municipality of Acatic, the location work was transferred to that place where evidence was obtained of the possible participation of municipal police officers.

In addition to being involved in the process, the authority ordered preventive detention for one year for each one of the police officers.

They locate the missing family alive.

Last Friday, April 9, early morning Governor Enrique Alfaro reported that all members of the missing family since March 24, were found alive in Acatic.

“Yesterday [Saturday] they located the one and a half year old girl, today they find her mother, father, aunt and nine-year-old cousin,” the Jalisco governor wrote on his Twitter account.

Without providing further information on the case, the prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solís Gómez pointed out that Jimena Romo Jiménez, Julio Alberto Villaseñor Cabrera, Virginia Villaseñor Cabrera and Iker, the latter’s son, were released at 02:30 a.m. on Friday, April 9th, at a gas station in the La Laja community, municipality of Zapotlanejo, in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

