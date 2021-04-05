60 dolphins and other fish species found dead on African beaches

At least 60 dolphins and several other species of fish have been found dead on three beaches in Ghana, with no known causes so far
Africa, (April 05, 2021).- Some 60 dolphins and several species of fish were found dead over the weekend, stranded on three beaches in Ghana, without determining the causes, authorities and local sources reported Monday.
Upon reaching the beach, the team observed a large number of small pelagic fish (sardine, anchovy, …) and demersal species (sea bream, sea bass, hake, …) stranded on the beach, “announced Michael Arthur-Dadzie, director general of the National Fisheries Commission, in a statement.
“According to the first observations, the fish did not present injuries or wounds”, added the official.
The head of the National Fisheries Commission explained that several samples were sent to a laboratory to try to clarify the causes of the phenomenon.
We counted 60 dead dolphins and also small fish. It’s strange, and you can’t really say what happened, probably on the high seas, for species like these to run aground here, “Samuel Obeng, a local fisherman, told reporters.
Ghana is located along the Gulf of Guinea, in the Atlantic Ocean, and has 550 kilometers of coastline.
