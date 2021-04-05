5 suspects implicated in the kidnapping of a Yucatecan businessman arrested in Quintana Roo

The alleged kidnappers were arrested in Cancun, Quintana Roo.
Mèrida, Yuc., April 27, 2021, (SIPSE).- – Five suspects allegedly implicated in the kidnapping of a Yucatecan businessman who was found dead in Cancun are already behind bars, and waiting to appear before a court.
According to what the authorities reported in a bulletin, as soon as the criminal act was known, agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) and of the Specialized Unit to Combat Kidnapping (UECS) of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), initiated the investigation and assisted the victim’s family.
The detainees are three men and two women, who are accused of the kidnapping and death of businessman J.F.C.P., in Tizimín, Yucatán.
The coordinated work between the Yucatecan authorities, and the valuable collaboration of the Quintana Roo State Police and Prosecutor’s Office, resulted in the apprehension of these individuals, for their probable interventions as co-perpetrators of the crime of aggravated kidnapping and murder, against the aforementioned citizen, who was found dead in Cancun, Quintana Roo.
The PEI investigations of the SSP and the FGE managed to gather the evidence that was presented to the Second Control Court of the First Judicial District of the Accusatory and Oral Criminal Justice System, which issued the arrest warrant.
The detainees allegedly kidnapped their victim on a section of the Tizimín-Colonia Yucatán highway, on April 21st.
According to the complaint filed by relatives of the deceased on Monday, April 26th, the subjects communicated on several occasions with the family to demand ransom.
And finally, on Monday, April 26th, the authorities made the five detainees available to the judge, in order to hold the initial hearing regarding the formulation of the accusation.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
