Mèrida, Yucatàn, April 22, 2021, (SEE MÈXICO).- Yucatán is a destination brimming with culture and nature. Here you can swim in one of its magnificent cenotes, walk the streets with great historical heritage, taste the best of Yucatecan food and rest on its paradisiacal beaches. Part of the appeal of Yucatán is that it is surrounded by colonial haciendas, famous for their classic architectural beauty, and you can stay there!

Here The Yucatàn Times leaves you a list with the best 5 haciendas in Yucatan for a luxury vacation. The best of two worlds; return to the past in an old hacienda while enjoying its modern and luxurious services.

Hotel Hacienda Temozón – Mérida, Yucatán

Photo: (Food and Travel)

The Hotel Hacienda Temozón, in addition to being rated 5 stars for its top quality service, has everything a luxury hotel needs. It has an outdoor pool, a small cenote inside the hacienda, a gym, tennis courts, a chapel, an event room, a Spa, several restaurants with typical dishes of Yucatecan cuisine, and much more.

Enjoy the splendid hacienda that was built in the 16th century and take the opportunity to get a massage in a cenote cave, rent bicycles to go for a walk in the Yucatan, explore the surroundings on a horseback ride, or use the babysitting service so you can enjoy without worrying about watching the children.

Hotel Hacienda San Francisco Tzacalha – Dzidzantún, Yucatán

Photo: (Hotels & Resorts)

The Hotel Hacienda San Francisco Tzacalha is located 6 minutes from the charming town of Dzidzantún and was built in the 19th century, originally it was a henequen hacienda. It is surrounded by many charming gardens, you can breathe fresh air and freedom.

In addition, the hotel has several attractive services. It has an outdoor pool, a game room with billiards and other board games, several restaurants serving regional food, and bike rentals so you can explore the hidden corners of the Yucatan on your own. The rooms are spacious, with a thatched roof and colorful décor with Mexican hues. You will go to sleep in a tropical paradise!

Hacienda San Jose – Tixkokob, Yucatan

Photo: (Hotels & Resorts)

The Hacienda San Jose is completely surrounded by nature. Lose yourself among the old trees, the colorful gardens, and in the original decoration of wood and stone arches. In addition to the charming setting, the hotel has an outdoor pool, hammocks, a Spa, a private terrace in the room, and a restaurant that serves traditional Mexican cuisine made with organic products.

The hotel staff can organize incredible excursions for you to discover the best of Yucatan, from the Mayan ruins of Tixkokob to the beaches of the Laguna Rosada area.

Hacienda Santa Cruz – Mérida, Yucatán

Photo: (Visit Mérida MX)

The Hacienda Santa Cruz is a representative architectural complex of Mexican culture. Its colonial finishes, classic details, and vibrant colors are typical of the region and will bring you closer to the history of viceregal Mexico.

It is surrounded by lush gardens and has very wide spaces. It has two outdoor pools, a bar with traditional drinks, and the famous Casa de Maquina restaurant, which serves Mexican and Franco-Creole food, as well as Asian and Italian dishes, ideal for any craving!

Hacienda Xcanatún – Mérida, Yucatán

Photo: (El Universal)

Hacienda Xcanatun is a complex that was built in the 18th century. But, it perfectly combines its colonial style with contemporary decoration with marble floors. It has large and pleasant spaces to chat, an outdoor pool, spa, and a restaurant called Casa de Piedra that serves a fusion of French food with Caribbean and Yucatan ingredients.

In addition, the hotel offers various wellness treatments with Mayan and New Age relaxation techniques. You will be able to delve into the customs of this original town and find the peace that is so much needed at times.

Surround yourself in culture, soak up history and rest in the comfort of one of these haciendas in Yucatan for a luxurious vacation.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments