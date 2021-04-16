45 murders of human rights activists and defenders registered in Mexico during the AMLO administration

The increase in megaprojects, criminalization and widespread impunity led to 45 murders of human rights defenders in the country in the last two years, according to a report by the network Todos los Derechos para Todos y Todos (Red TDT).

This group that brings together 86 civil associations in 23 states released its report Seeds of dignity and struggle: situation of defenders in Mexico 2019-2020, where it underlined: “The Mexican context is characterized by the State’s inaction in the face of the situation. of alert in which the defenders live and that worsens with the years, configuring conditions that put their life and physical integrity at risk ”.

The report indicated that in the first two years of the current administration there are 19 murders of community defenders; 15 defenders of economic, social and cultural rights; six activists for sexual diversity; three protectors of civil and political rights, and two communicators.

The victims experienced particular circumstances during the exercise of their work: “During the last two years, defenders have faced multiple obstacles to their work, said the NGO group.

Source: El Universal

