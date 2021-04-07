300 Mérida municipal employees will assist in the vaccination campaign

Mérida, Yucatán, April 5, 2021- A total of 300 people, including municipal employees, directors, the medical and nursing staff of the City of Mérida will be integrated as brigade members for the Covid vaccination campaign.

The municipal director of Social Development, José Luis Martínez Semerena, reported that 272 people from different areas will support the 16 vaccination points in the delivery of chairs, tables, awnings, water, and food to the doctors, nurses, and security personnel who will be in charge of the vaccination centers.

He explained that in addition to the support team during the vaccination days, 60 doctors and nurses from the city council will join the IMSS and ISSSSTE health personnel who will apply the vaccines.

He said that the municipality will provide hydration and food for all the people who will collaborate in the vaccination process, in addition to helping the reception and assistance of senior citizens.

He highlighted that the municipality provided two venues: the South Sports Unit, in the San José Tecoh neighborhood and the “Renacimiento” House for the Elderly, in the Juan Pablo II neighborhood; where the Secretary of National Defense and National Guard personnel have arranged all the security measures for the compound.

He stressed that staff brigades have been organized and will be coordinated for the distribution of equipment and materials, medical supplies from an operational center.

The objective is to allow all the personnel who will be collaborating in the vaccination tasks to have the necessary implements to complete the process.

Finally, Martínez Semerena pointed out that each vaccination point will have between 30 and 50 brigade members, so it is estimated that this process will last 13 days for some 800 people, including federal, state and municipal workers.

