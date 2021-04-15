15-year-old Fatima G. Canul is reported missing in Mérida

Mèrida, Yuc., April 30, 2021, (SIPSE).- Through social networks, the Yucatan Attorney General’s Office asked on April 29th, the support of the general population to be able to locate a young girl of only 15 years of age who has been missing since Wednesday, April 28.

The teenager is called Fátima Guadalupe Canul Canul, who was seen for the last time this Wednesday, in the Amalia Solórzano neighborhood in the northeast of Mérida.

Fatima is 1.53 m tall and weighs 112 kilos, and has reddish hair with black roots. In addition, she was wearing a sleeveless dress that is red at the knees.

As another particular sign, he has a tattoo on his right forearm with the image of vital signs with a heart in the middle.

If you know the whereabouts of Fatima or have information that could lead to its location, please call any of the following numbers: 800 00 26 237 , 9999 30 32 88 and 9999 30 32 50 , extension 41164.

