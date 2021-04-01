104-year-old woman gets vaccinated in the State of Mexico

Lerma, Estado de Mexico.- Hermelinda Hernández Cruz, 104 years old and resident of San Isidro Lerma, went to get vaccinated against Covid-19 this Thursday, April 1st, at the module of the center of this town and after receiving the dose, she sang, cried, and gave thanks to God because “I’m finally going to see my four children.”
Elena Bautista Hernández, daughter of Mrs. Hermelinda, accompanied her and the vaccine was also applied; reported that throughout the past year they were kept in confinement to avoid risking a SARS-CoV-2 contagion.
This Thursday, in Lerma, the vaccination campaign began, which will last three days, according to the director of the municipal Health Secretariat, Francisco Camilo. Starting at 09:00 hours, the vaccination began and the goal is to reach 17,000 doses in three days.
Mrs. Hermelinda Hernández is one of the 3,500 people estimated to receive the vaccine this Thursday at two locations; one located in the esplanade of the Toluca municipal market and another in the Technological University of Valle de Toluca.
At the University, in Santa María Atarasquillo, the presence of many people was registered, who arrived from 07:00 hours to ensure that they will receive the vaccine, said the director of Health.
Elena Bautista pointed out that her mother lives with her and her three children, who only go out to work and try to follow all the recommendations to avoid putting her at risk.
“We are four siblings and she has only been able to see me. My mother had a stroke, a paralysis, she cannot walk and we don’t want her to get stressed, she knows that we are healthy, but without being able to visit her, until after receiving the second shot, ” she said.
