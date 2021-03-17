Yucatecans will be able to renovate US Visa no interview

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 17, 2021).- The United States Consulate in Mérida reported that those who wish to renew their tourist visa to travel to the USA will be able to do so without the need of an interview.
However, they emphasized that this exemption is applicable to those visas that have expired in the last 48 months.
“Previously, only non-immigrant visa applicants whose visa expired in the last 24 months were eligible for an interview waiver. This statement is in force until December 31, 2021 ”, they explained in a brief statement.
They indicated that this change will allow consular officers to continue processing some non-immigrant visa applications while limiting the number of applicants who must attend the consular section. In addition, this measure will reduce the risk of contagion of COVID-19 between visa applicants and consular personnel.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
