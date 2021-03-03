Yucatecan businessman José Chapur hospitalized in Miami for Covid-19

Mérida, Yucatán (March 3, 2021).- “I hope to recover“, with this phrase, the Yucatecan businessman José Chapur Zahoul confirmed today that he suffers from Covid-19 and is admitted to a hospital in Miami, United States.
In a telephone interview, the businessman only thanked everybody for worrying about his health and said that what has already appeared in the digital media is true: that he is infected with Covid and is hospitalized in Miami.
“I hope to recover,” emphasized the hotel businessman on two occasions and said goodbye because he was coughing and his voice was weak.
José Chapur Zahoul, director of the Palace Resorts Group, has developed several hotel projects not only in Quintana Roo but also in Mérida, such as the Fiesta Americana hotel, the Paseo 60 mixed complex, where there are two hotels, offices, and restaurants.
He is currently building another mixed complex in front of the City Center plaza, in northern Merida.
His largest investments in hotels have been made in Quintana Roo, but he is considered a great promoter of the tourism industry and investment nationwide.
