Yucatan State Government shuts down a 200-people party in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 15, 2021).- As part of the sanitary surveillance operations, agents of the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY), Public Security (SSP) and General Government, as well as the State Coordination of Civil Protection (Procivy), with the aid of State Government personnel suspended a party with more than 200 people at Rancho Reygar, located on the Mérida-Motul highway, after they confirmed that the celebration was carried out without the health measures and protocols, putting the health of those present at risk.

The event was suspended for failing to comply with the health measures implemented due the pandemic, so the attendees were told to go home.

There, State Government personnel proceeded to inform the person in charge of the party who identified himself as Juan García, that a fine of up to 180,000 pesos will be imposed, since this type of event has been suspended due to the health contingency since the last December 14

It should be remembered that, as part of the gradual and safe reopening of social events in the state, from March 1, farms, hotels, event rooms, and other meetings, is allowed, but using only 30% of the capacity of the place.

When it comes to labor, business, conventions, among others, however, social events that involve the celebration of weddings, baptisms, XV years, or any other similar celebration are still totally prohibited.

With this, it is sought that the gradual reactivation of the sector occurs in a safe way and that it is in accordance with the status of the epidemiological indicators of the state, therefore, the State Government emphasizes that, for the moment, weddings, baptisms, XV years, mass training events and any type of social event that is different from those previously mentioned that puts the health of the Yucatecans at risk, will not be allowed.

The implemented actions are intended to safeguard the health of the Yucatecans in accordance with the Safe Economic Reactivation Agreement, in accordance with the epidemiological traffic light in order to verify compliance with said sanitary measures issued by federal and state authorities.

The state government reiterates that they will remain attentive to all businesses and establishments that are authorized to operate within the Safe Economic Reactivation Agreement comply with all sanitary provisions so it will continue to be firm and will apply zero tolerance for those who violate the health of the Yucatecans.

