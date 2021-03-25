Yucatan State government carries out maintenance works on roads and highways prior to Semana Santa

In order to keep the rolling surface of the federal highway network in Yucatán in good condition, keep it operating with adequate levels of service and provide users of these roads with comfortable and safe transit, the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) allocates 65.1 million pesos for routine maintenance of roads and highways in Yucatan.

Authorities of the SCT Yucatán Center, headed by General Director Luis Manuel Pimentel Miranda, carry out tours to supervise the work prior to the start of the next vacation period.

In that sense, in recent days they confirmed the progress made in the cleaning tasks of the Mérida – Chetumal, Mérida – Cancun highways, and also on the Merida – Progreso.

The routine maintenance work of the federal network is divided into 5 zones and is carried out by crews with duly uniformed personnel and with the placement of preventive signs. Likewise, for the procedure of refining the right of way, bulldozer tractor excavation machinery is used, and to cut the weed in the central median, an agricultural tractor with an adapted arm that functions as a brush cutter are utilized.

Among the actions carried out with the routine maintenance scheme of sections are cleaning of the bearing surface and shoulder edges, sealing of cracks, isolated surface patching, isolated deep patching, protection irrigation of asphalt surfaces, and coatings with paint.

Additionally, through immediate conservation, weeding is carried out on dirt roads, clearing, fine-tuning of the right-of-way, cleaning of gutters and culverts, and coating of masonry, concrete, and flat surfaces with paint.

These programs serve the total length of the federal toll-free network, equivalent to 1,564.98 kilometers.

