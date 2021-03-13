Yucatan must nominate more indigenous candidates for public positions

Mexico, March 12, 2021.- The National Electoral Institute (INE) maintains its commitment to the political-electoral participation of indigenous communities and peoples by promoting affirmative actions such as increasing the number of districts where they must apply for representatives of those population groups, said the counselor Martín Faz Mora.

In the #INInclusive cycle, with the theme “What are and how do the customs and customs of indigenous peoples and communities work?”, Faz Mora said that in order to promote the participation of indigenous groups, the number of districts was expanded where there will have to be candidates emanating from this sector of the population.

In 21 districts, Mexican political parties will have the obligation to posit 21 formulas of relative majority, which contend for the election in the different states of the Republic,” he said.

Political parties will also have the obligation to present nine formulas for proportional representation made up of indigenous people and at least one of these must be included in the first 10 places on the lists.

“In 21 districts, they will have to put as candidates members of indigenous communities and at least in nine formulas of proportional representation that ensure the arrival of some to the Chambers.”

These modifications, he stressed, will directly impact the people living in indigenous communities of Hidalgo, San Luis Potosí, Guerrero, Puebla, Veracruz, Yucatán, Chiapas and Oaxaca.

