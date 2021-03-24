Yucatan man sentenced to five years in prison for family violence

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 24, 2021.- In an abbreviated procedure hearing, citizen C.J.S.V. was sentenced to spend five years and six months in prison after proving his responsibility in the crime of family violence, reported after the events that occurred in the month of September 2020 in a property in Colonia Nueva Sambulá of this city of Mérida.

After having the consent of the parties involved, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) presented the evidence that allowed the First Judge of Control of the First Judicial District to decree the conviction and sentence the accused to imprisonment. In addition to giving him a public reprimand, suspending his political rights, and sentencing him not to approach the victim for three more years after serving the sentence in prison.

According to the information gathered in the investigation folder of criminal case 145/2020, the events occurred on September 18 of last year, on the premises of the aforementioned colony, where the defendant carried out abusive acts of power to the detriment of his couple and one of their daughters, for which the formal complaint that resulted in this judicial proceeding was filed.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments