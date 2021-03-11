Yucatán among the states with the smallest difference in salary between men and women

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 10, 2021).- Yucatán is among the six states in the country where the wage gap between men and women is lowest, with a percentage of 2.1 percent, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

With data from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), it is specified that 31 states of the country have a marked salary difference between genders, while only in Veracruz a higher positive balance is reported with a slight increase for women, with respect to men.

This salary disadvantage has repercussions on economic security and consequently on education, health, family spending, and personal development.

The Inegi establishes that at least six states have a reduced salary gap in this area, Yucatán occupies the number two place among the states with the smallest distance between the payment received by men and women.

In this way, the lowest salary difference is found in Quintana Roo with -0.3 percent; Yucatan, -2.1; Chiapas, -5.5; Nayarit, -6.9 and Mexico City -8.0 percent.

It is indicated that their average salary is 449.57 pesos against the 395.48 that they receive. In the case of Yucatán, women earn an average salary of 425.01, that is, 10.68 pesos less than the 435.69 pesos that men receive.

In addition to the salary perception, gender inequality is also seen in the positions that are occupied in the labor market and among the economically active population (EAP).

In the state, 42 percent of the largest companies are in the hands of women, this is notorious with respect to other Mexican states. In this line, Yucatan is the second in the country, only below Nuevo León.

On average, 24 percent of all Mexican companies are owned and run by women.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







