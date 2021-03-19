World Sleep Day® is March 19, 2021. World Sleep Day® is designed to raise awareness of sleep as a human privilege that is often compromised by the habits of modern life.

World Sleep Day 2021: Weight Gain, Cognitive Decline And Other Ways How Poor Sleep Can Affect You.

World Sleep Day 2021: When you sleep well at night, your concentration and productivity the next day are way better. Cognition, concentration, productivity, and performance can all be affected by sleeping well at night.

World Sleep Day 2021: Every year on March 19, World Sleep Day is observed. This day is meant to raise awareness around importance of sleeping well and the many ways how it can affect our day-to-day functioning and overall health. Did you know that poor sleep is linked to higher body weight? It can make you feel tired and lethargic all day and can slow down your metabolism. Weak immunity and higher cravings are other side effects of not sleeping properly.

World Sleep Day 2021: Reasons why sleeping well is important

Not sleeping well or poor sleep affects hormones that regulate appetite. It can increase production of ghrelin-a hormone that stimulates appetite, and reduces production of leptin-a hormone that suppresses appetite. Not sleeping well can thus directly affect your calorie intake and put you at the risk of weight gain.

When you sleep well at night, your concentration and productivity the next day are way better. Cognition, concentration, productivity and performance can all be affected by sleeping well at night.

If you’re trying to improve your exercise performance, then it sleeping well is of crucial importance for you. A study conducted in over 2,800 women found that poor sleep is linked to slower walking, lower grip strength and greater difficulty in performing independent activities.

Source: NDTV

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments