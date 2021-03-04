Workshop catches fire in Kimbilá, Yucatan

Izamal, Yucatan (March 3, 2021).- The sewing workshop owned by the Canché Pat family, dedicated to the production of typical clothes, caught fire tonight at the Kimbilá police station as a result of a short circuit in the electrical installation.
The flames began minutes before 7:00 p.m. on the premises on Calle 24 near the corner with Calle 15. It was the intense smoke that alerted the owners of the establishment, who asked the municipal police for support.
Half an hour later, Izamaleña police units and fire truck number 845 from the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) arrived to control the fire that devastated a building full of specialized embroidery machines, fabrics, and threads, among other supplies.
People also used hoses of their own to try to appease the leagues of fire, which caused losses valued at several thousand pesos.
Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident, but the economy of a family of textile producers from Kimbila.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Air travel will not return to normal levels for three years (OBR_UK)
Air travel will not be back.
-
Man arrested after he spent three months at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport
In January, local authorities arrested a.
-
Ford Mustang catches fire in García Ginerés
The driver of a Mustang was.
-
Yucatan businessmen fear an increase in rates due to AMLO’s electricity reform
Business Chamber leaders warn, in letters.
-
Reform to issue gender change acts comes into force in Quintana Roo
Only one administrative procedure will be.
-
Reporter kneels before AMLO during press conference (VIDEO)
This morning an alleged reporter knelt.
-
Brazil’s Covid variant may spread easily and infect people who had already recovered
RIO DE JANEIRO — COVID-19 has.
-
Another injunction against the Tren Maya in Campeche.
The lawsuit is from the Colectivo.
-
Merida becomes one of the best places in Mexico for real estate investment.
Merida has become a place where.
-
Multiple neighborhoods in Merida will go without water due to repairs.
Multiple neighborhoods will be without water.
Leave a Comment