Workshop catches fire in Kimbilá, Yucatan

Izamal, Yucatan (March 3, 2021).- The sewing workshop owned by the Canché Pat family, dedicated to the production of typical clothes, caught fire tonight at the Kimbilá police station as a result of a short circuit in the electrical installation.

The flames began minutes before 7:00 p.m. on the premises on Calle 24 near the corner with Calle 15. It was the intense smoke that alerted the owners of the establishment, who asked the municipal police for support.

Half an hour later, Izamaleña police units and fire truck number 845 from the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) arrived to control the fire that devastated a building full of specialized embroidery machines, fabrics, and threads, among other supplies.

People also used hoses of their own to try to appease the leagues of fire, which caused losses valued at several thousand pesos.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident, but the economy of a family of textile producers from Kimbila.

