Woman dies after liposculpture in an aesthetic clinic in Cancun

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (March 30, 2021).- Cosmetic surgery ends in tragedy; a young 38-year-old businesswoman died after undergoing cosmetic surgery –liposculpture, and abdominoplasty- at the Mivera Clinic, on Tulum Avenue in downtown Cancun. She passed away on the morning of Monday, March 29, due to cardiorespiratory arrest.

According to preliminary information, the victim identified as Lizbet N. entered the operating room of the clinic for cosmetic surgery, however, when she was already in the recovery phase, the problems began

At 9:30 a.m., Lizbet suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest for which the doctors performed resuscitation procedures, but as these did not work, an ambulance was called to transfer her urgently to the Azura hospital, on the corner of Supermanzana 25 with Manzana 6, on Zaramullo street.

Sadly, by the time the patient arrived at the doors of the hospital aboard the ambulance, she no longer had vital signs, so the hospital’s medical staff did not admit her.

Faced with this situation, Ministerial Agents met with the paramedics who gave their version of the events.

They also interviewed Rómulo N., Lizbet’s partner, who confirmed that his wife entered the Mivera clinic at 11:00 a.m. for a liposculpture and abdominoplasty. He added that the surgery lasted approximately 6 hours and then Lizbet was transferred to the recovery area where she slept under the effects of anesthesia.

However, at 9:00 p.m., the doctor Martha Patricia Panama Flores affirmed that the operation “was a bit complicated” and they were going to transfer her to another clinic, with the aforementioned tragic result.

Experts from the State Attorney General’s Office reviewed the woman’s body and indicated that she had a sutured wound around the nipples, and one more in the pelvic region, measuring approximately 60 centimeters.

To date, no charges have been filed until the relevant investigation is completed.

Beyond the couple’s statement, Lizbet’s family or the Mivera clinic, have given further statements about the case.

