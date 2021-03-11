Woman confronts the man who was filming her on Cancun bus

Verónica Aranda from Cancun, Quintana Roo went viral on social networks after facing a man who harassed her by recording her legs while traveling on public transport in Cancun on March 8, 2021. The fact was even recorded on video by the woman herself.

As part of International Women’s Day, Verónica noticed that a man was recording her while they were traveling in a public transportation bus (Route 17), which is why she decided to record what happened and confront her stalker.

In one of the videos published by Aranda, through her social networks, you can see how she is encouraged to film the man right at the moment that he is harassing her.

In a second video, Verónica decides to face the subject verbally: “Don’t think I didn’t see him that you just recorded me, a very bad day to record my legs, a terrible day to record my legs. It is an administrative offense […] I will gladly pass my complaint to gender equality ”, Aranda yells at the man, who starts apologizing.

“Do not apologize. Do not do it again, do not mess with another woman, less with a girl, “the woman yelled at him with a broken voice.

A day after what happened, Verónica published her thoughts on Facebook and pointed out that: “According to section II of article 534 of the Government and Police Side of the Municipality of Benito Juárez (Cancun) street harassment is configured as an administrative fault, as a violation of civic conduct code”.

However, the woman could not take a photo (without a mask) of the subject’s face, his name or have him delete the video in order to establish the complaint.

Aranda also pointed out that no one inside the public transport bus, nor the driver intervened to help her.

“I saw myself completely defenseless,” said the woman, who also assured as necessary the “training of operators of public urban transport services to attend to the victims, so that they act promptly and efficiently, to consign those responsible to the authorities and thus obtain justice. I invite them to defend themselves from their attackers, raise their voices, ask the authorities for help, and do not give the aggressor their silence, “said Verónica Aranda after the harassment she suffered,

