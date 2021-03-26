Who is the 21-year-old suspect in the Boulder, Colorado shooting?

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, whom police identified as the suspect in the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, lived most of his life in suburban Colorado and had a temper, those who know him told reporters.

Alissa, 21, was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition, the police said. He has been charged with 10 counts of murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The victims in the shooting have been identified as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51, a police officer; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

“We are going to do everything in our power to make sure this suspect has a thorough trial,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said on Tuesday.

Authorities said the police had not yet identified a motive. Court documents viewed by Insider said Alissa had purchased a rifle six days before the shooting.

In an affidavit for an arrest warrant reviewed by Insider, Detective Sarah Cantu wrote that Alissa had removed all his clothing and was dressed only in shorts when he was arrested outside the market. He had blood on his right thigh, Cantu said.

Alissa lives in Arvada, a city 30 minutes south of Boulder.

