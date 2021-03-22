What happened to the transfer of the Pemex headquarters to ‘Carmen’?

Cd. Del Carmen, Campeche (March 22, 2021).-“Payments to suppliers that remain pending by Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), participation in the contracts that are planned for 2021, and the fulfillment of the presidential commitment to transfer the central offices of the national oil company to Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, these are the requests of the Carmen’s Council Business Coordinator (CCE) to PEMEX”, said its president, Alejandro Fuentes Alvarado.

The leader of Carmen’s businessmen stated that this celebration should be a reason to make a real analysis of the situation facing the oil sector in Mexico, seeking coordinated work between the public and private sectors, “working in a joint manner to achieve better results ”.

“It is no secret to anyone that Pemex maintains an important debt with many companies and many of them installed in Carmen, medium and small, which have suffered the negative effect of this delay in the fulfillment of the payment of their contracts, putting several local companies under great pressure,” Fuentes Alvarado continued.

He explained that the business sector asks Pemex to provide clear and timely information “on when are they going to regularize the situation with pending payments to companies and also when will Pemex make the move to Carmen as announced from the beginning of the administration, by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ”.

Certainty

“We request three things: payment to suppliers, opportunities to participate in contracts that may come out in 2021, and the transfer of the central offices of Pemex to Ciudad del Carmen .”

Fuentes Alvarado highlighted that in recent days it was announced that one of the areas of Pemex Exploration and Production (PEP) will be dispatching from Ciudad del Carmen, “which is a good thing, of course; however, the commitment of President López Obrador to transfer the central offices of Pemex to Carmen is very far from being fulfilled ”.

“As we recently celebrated one more anniversary of the Oil Expropriation (March 18), it is necessary to lay the foundations of trust, in a relationship that Pemex has maintained with the business sector, to continue generating the sources of employment that the local labor force need to support their families”, concluded the president of the Carmen’s Council Business Coordinator (CCE), Alejandro Fuentes Alvarado.

