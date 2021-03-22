What happened to the transfer of the Pemex headquarters to ‘Carmen’?

Cd. Del Carmen, Campeche (March 22, 2021).-“Payments to suppliers that remain pending by Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), participation in the contracts that are planned for 2021, and the fulfillment of the presidential commitment to transfer the central offices of the national oil company to Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, these are the requests of the Carmen’s Council Business Coordinator (CCE) to PEMEX”, said its president, Alejandro Fuentes Alvarado.
The leader of Carmen’s businessmen stated that this celebration should be a reason to make a real analysis of the situation facing the oil sector in Mexico, seeking coordinated work between the public and private sectors, “working in a joint manner to achieve better results ”.
“It is no secret to anyone that Pemex maintains an important debt with many companies and many of them installed in Carmen, medium and small, which have suffered the negative effect of this delay in the fulfillment of the payment of their contracts, putting several local companies under great pressure,” Fuentes Alvarado continued.
He explained that the business sector asks Pemex to provide clear and timely information “on when are they going to regularize the situation with pending payments to companies and also when will Pemex make the move to Carmen as announced from the beginning of the administration, by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ”.
Certainty
“We request three things: payment to suppliers, opportunities to participate in contracts that may come out in 2021, and the transfer of the central offices of Pemex to Ciudad del Carmen .”
Fuentes Alvarado highlighted that in recent days it was announced that one of the areas of Pemex Exploration and Production (PEP) will be dispatching from Ciudad del Carmen, “which is a good thing, of course; however, the commitment of President López Obrador to transfer the central offices of Pemex to Carmen is very far from being fulfilled ”.
“As we recently celebrated one more anniversary of the Oil Expropriation (March 18), it is necessary to lay the foundations of trust, in a relationship that Pemex has maintained with the business sector, to continue generating the sources of employment that the local labor force need to support their families”, concluded the president of the Carmen’s Council Business Coordinator (CCE), Alejandro Fuentes Alvarado.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
95 light meters over 30 years old found in Yucatan cenote
Kopomá, Yucatán (March 22, 2021).– Sergio.
-
Chickenpox infections on the rise in Quintana Roo
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (March 22, 2021).-.
-
Progreso stolen motorcycles are being sold in parts
Progreso, Yucatán, (March 22, 2021).- Due.
-
One million small and medium-sized companies closed due to the pandemic in Mexico during 2020, INEGI reports
COVID-19 changed the world in 2020.
-
Covid-19 and the millionaire PCR testing business in the Mexican Caribbean
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (March 22, 2021).-.
-
The “Biciruta” returns observing provisions in a healthcare environment
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 22, 2021).- After.
-
Despite pandemic, college students arrive in Florida for the annual spring break ritual
The city of Miami Beach declared.
-
Is the US-Mexico border open or closed?
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas went.
-
DEA says there’s a constant influx of drugs coming into the U.S. from Mexico
El PASO, TEXAS – As thousands of.
-
Why rich countries chose not to vaccinate the rest of the world?
n the coming days, a patent.
Leave a Comment