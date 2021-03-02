What did AMLO and Biden say to each other in their first virtual bilateral meeting?

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, had his first bilateral online meeting with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, this Monday, March 1.

“This is what I know, the United States and Mexico are stronger when we are together,” Biden told López Obrador at the beginning of the meeting, alluding to past differences between the two countries. “We are more secure when we work together. Either to address the challenges of our shared border or to control this pandemic.”

Biden added that the United States and Mexico are stronger together. That they were not always the best neighbors, but it has been proven that when they cooperate together, both countries advance.

He indicated that since the Obama-Biden administration it was decided that they would treat Mexico on an equal footing. “Everything you do has repercussions for us and for Latin America, and your success is expressed on the continent.”

The US president stressed the importance of Hispanics in the United States. “60 percent of those who are here are Mexican-Americans, they are a fundamental part of our history and as a reminder, I have a bust of César Chávez in the Oval Office.”

Meanwhile, López Obrador considered it essential to maintain good relations between the two countries. He said that 3,180 kilometers (1,975 miles) of border unite us, but also the economy, commerce, culture, history, and friendship between our peoples.

“A Mexican president who dominated for 34 years said, a phrase is attributed to Porfirio Díaz, he said ‘Poor Mexico, so far from God and so close to the United States’ and now I can say’ Blessed Mexico, so close to God and not so far from America. ‘

