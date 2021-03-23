“We are not a colony”: AMLO on visit of American immigration advisers

When questioned about whether the visit to Mexico of several advisers of US president Joe Biden to supervise the actions to stop the migratory wave, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, stated on Tuesday that our country “is not a colony.” from no one.
“We do not accept supervisory visits. We are not a colony, we are not a protectorate. Mexico is an independent and sovereign country, ” AMLO said during his morning press conference from the National Palace and recalled that the meeting between officials was due to a visit on migration and security issues.
“They always imagine that they will come from the United States to scold us (…) or to make us assume compromises, in unworthy negotiations. They are wrong,” AMLO said in his peculiar way of talking.
A high-level US delegation meets this Tuesday, March 23rd in Mexico City with senior Mexican government officials, such as Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, to analyze the growing migration phenomenon and cooperation for development.
