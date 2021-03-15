Violent armed robbery on a grocery store in Ciudad Caucel

Extensive SSP operation to find the subject who threatened the manager and the employee with a knife, and fled with the cash in the register.

Mérida, Yucatán (March 15, 2021).- An assault on a business was committed this Sunday night in Ciudad Caucel, more precisely on Street 110 between 47 and 45 of the La Ceiba subdivision.

Photo: Novedades Yucatan

Around 8 p.m. the armed robbery was reported to the grocery store La leona, where a lonely man wearing a sky mask, white sweatshirt and blue pants, and armed with a fairly large knife, surprised the owner of the business and an employee who were placing fruit.

The thief, after threatening people, took part of the day’s sales money as well as a cell phone, and allegedly fled south.

Before fleeing, he managed to throw the knife, but authorities found the weapon as part of a broad operation by the State Police to try to find the criminal.

Photo: Novedades Yucatan

The owner said that she had never experienced such a situation and announced that she would go to file the corresponding complaint.

