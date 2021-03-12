Vila Dosal requests to expand macro agreement with Pfizer

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 12, 2021).-Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal asked the federal government to expand the macro agreement with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer so the interested state governments can make the consolidated purchase of vaccines against the coronavirus, in order to contribute to the national vaccination strategy and streamline the process for the benefit of the population.

During a virtual meeting to review the progress of the national vaccination strategy, where the members of the Health Commission of the National Conference of Governors (Conago) and federal government officials participated, Vila Dosal, coordinator of Conago, said that he maintained communication with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, who reiterated the disposition of the government of the Republic for the states to acquire vaccines and informed him that, by the instructions of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Secretary of the Interior Olga Sánchez Cordero, present at the meeting, will act as a link for this matter.

In this context, Vila Dosal commented that the pharmaceutical company Pfizer is waiting for an answer regarding the expansion of the macro agreement so that the states can proceed to the consolidated purchase of vaccines and endorsed the commitment of the state governments to only acquire the vaccine through this agreement.

Given Vila Dosal’s approach, Olga Sánchez Cordero indicated that a working group will be established to attend this issue, in which will intervene the governors of Yucatán and Sonora, Claudia Pavlovich, who is president of the Conago, as well as the Health Secretariats will intervene. (SSA), Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), Foreign Relations (SRE) and Government (Segob).

Similarly, Olga Sánchez Cordero and the head of the SSA, Jorge Alcocer Varela, recognized the will and cooperation of the State government to advance in the vaccination of adults over 60 years of age, for which they thanked the contribution and dialogue sustained that he has had with the governors through these meetings.

Regarding the distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus, the governor reported that in the coming days, new batches will arrive in Yucatan, one of 32,459 doses of Sinovac, which are part of the 2 million doses of this pharmaceutical company that will arrive in the country on Saturday, March 13th.

While on Tuesday, March 16th, another shipment of 13,807 Pfizer vaccines will also arrive in the state, as part of the 600,000 doses that will arrive in Mexico next Tuesday, March 16th.

In turn, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion of the SSA, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, announced that on Wednesday, March 10th, the highest number of vaccines against the coronavirus was applied in the country, reaching 306,607 doses administered in one day, although he acknowledged that the ideal daily number has yet to be achieved, which would be just over 500,000 vaccines, so that if this figure is achieved, it is estimated that, approximately by the end of July, all people over 16 years of age would already be immunized.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments